Harold F. "Fuzz" Hoffman, 73, of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will be in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: St. Jude' Children's Hospital or Shriners' Hospitals. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hoffman was born on Feb. 2, 1946, in Highland, the son of Harold Henry and Opal Marie Busch Hoffman.

Harold grew up in the Old Ripley area of Bond County. He attended Pocahontas grade schools and graduated from Greenville High School. After high school, he started working at Basler Electric with his mother. He then moved on to Olin Brass Mill, for 40 years, as a lead heat treater.

He retired to his log cabin where he enjoyed the outdoors, tinkering, his lawn mowers, wheeling and dealing, his blue 1996 Harley sportster and his dogs: Lu Belle, Holly Dolly, and Clyde. Spending time with his family and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys.

He was a member of the Old Ripley Church of Christ. He turned his life over to his Lord, Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior and read his Bible daily.

He is survived by his children, Jeanna Marie (Jon) Greco of East Alton, Julie Ann (Dwight) Dothager of Vandalia, and Shawn Kerry Hoffman of Meadowbrook; brother, Terry Lee (Debra) Hoffman of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Rose Hoffman of Smithboro; grandchildren, Tiffany Marie (Shaun) Davis, Justin Leigh (Megan) Greco, Jacob Rau and Isaac Allen Rau; and great-grandchildren, Marselleno Jay Davis, Kamryn Marcellus Davis and Kynsleigh Kay Greco.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Kious and Diane Bare; and brother, James L. "Bud" Hoffman.

