Harry D. "Junior" Thompson, 89, of Ramsey, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Ramsey Christian Church. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Thompson was born on Aug. 15, 1929, in Ramsey, the son of Harry Dewey Sr. and Faye Geneva (Carnahan) Thompson. He married Joyce Kay Schultz on July 10, 1964.
Survivors include his wife.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 29 to June 5, 2019