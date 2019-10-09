Heather L. Began, 25, of Avondale, Ariz., formerly of Altamont, died at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz., as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Cornerstone Christian Church in Effingham, with the Rev. Jim Nash officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Altamont. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Memorials: Scholarship in Heather's name. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Heather was born on Thursday, Oct. 7, 1993, in Effingham, the daughter of Robert and Julie (Osteen) Began.
Survivors include her parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019