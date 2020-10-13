Helen Deloris Walker, 94, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at noon on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Loren File officiating. Interment will follow in Ritter Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Memorials: Ritter Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
It is recommended that guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 be followed. This includes but is not limited to face covering and social distancing. Please be respectful of others.
Helen Deloris Radcliff was born on Dec. 30, 1925 in Vandalia, the daughter of Ralph and Ethel G. (Ritter) Radcliff. She married Calvin H. "Red" Walker on June 18, 1949; he preceded in death on June 9, 1981.
Mrs. Walker was a homemaker and also a farmer/preacher's wife. She was a wonderful cook/canner, had an avid green thumb and a great personality. Helen was a 20-year member of the Gideon Auxiliary. She volunteered her spare time at the Senior Citizens Center and was affiliated with Greenridge Church in Alma.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Burks of Patoka; sister, Doris and husband John Street of Vandalia; grandchildren, Russell Ritchey, Frank Ritchey, Susan Spencer and Bruce Richards; great-grandchildren, Ben, Katie, Blythe, Blake and numerous others; several stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sharon Ritchey; brother, Ralph Radcliff Jr.; sister, Evadine Craig; and sons-in-law, Everett Burks and Bob Ritchey.