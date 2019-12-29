Helen "June" (Slater) Deverick, 87, of Vandalia, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Liberty Village of Maryville.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Crown Point Church or Alzheimer's Assocation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Deverick was born on June 8, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of Effie Hensley. She married Floyd Albert "Mert" Deverick on July 4, 1951, in Bentonville, Ark., and together, they shared 61 years of marriage; he preceded her in death on April 5, 2013.
June retired as the head of housekeeping at Days Inn in Vandalia. She was a member of Crown Point Church in Vandalia, and also participated in many different bowling leagues throughout the years. June enjoyed spending her free time with her grandchildren and going to yard sales.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Deverick of Indianapolis, Ind.; granddaughters, Stefanie Fair and Jennifer Fair, both of Cincinnati, Ohiol and numerous friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother; stepfather, Tom Jarrett; husband; four brothers and one sister.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020