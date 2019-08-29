Helen E. Merriman, 91, of Fillmore, died on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Scott Snider officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Merriman was born on Jan. 10, 1928, in Ramsey, the daughter of Martin Bernard and Sara Jane (Bergin) Otto. She married Russell Burwin "Bur" Merriman on May 8, 1948, in Ramsey.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Larry Merriman and Anita of Ramsey, Mark Merriman and Jan of Fillmore, and Steve Merriman and Lisa of Vandalia; and daughters, Brenda Cline and Mike of Joliet, Mont.; Cathy Manning and Brett of Pawnee, and Carol Eickhoff and Danny of Hillsboro.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, 2019