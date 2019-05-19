Helen Josephine Phelps, 97, of Vandalia, died at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia at 9:30 a.m. on June 1 for a procession to the cemetery. Memorials: Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Phelps was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Vandalia, the daughter of James and Sarah Alice (Jacobs) Willis. She married Donald Phelps on Oct. 30, 1937; he died on Feb. 5, 1967.
Survivors include her sons, Donald Phelps and wife Sarah of Streator, and Robert Phelps of Vandalia; and daughters, Joyce Taylor of Vandalia and Sandra Phelps of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 19 to June 5, 2019