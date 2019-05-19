Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



Helen Josephine Phelps, 97, of Vandalia, died at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia at 9:30 a.m. on June 1 for a procession to the cemetery. Memorials: Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mrs. Phelps was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Vandalia, the daughter of James and Sarah Alice (Jacobs) Willis. She married Donald Phelps on Oct. 30, 1937; he died on Feb. 5, 1967.Survivors include her sons, Donald Phelps and wife Sarah of Streator, and Robert Phelps of Vandalia; and daughters, Joyce Taylor of Vandalia and Sandra Phelps of Vandalia. Published in The Leader-Union from May 19 to June 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

