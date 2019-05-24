Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Josephine (Willis) Phelps. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



Helen Josephine Phelps, 97, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Those attending the services are asked to meet at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia at 9:30 a.m. for a procession to Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials: Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Phelps was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Vandalia, the daughter of James and Sarah Alice (Jacobs) Willis. She married Donald Phelps on Oct. 30, 1937; he preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1967.

Helen was formerly employed by Ramada Inn Limited as a housekeeper. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Vandalia and was a lifetime member of the Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxiliary in Vandalia.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Phelps and wife Sarah of Streator, and Robert Phelps of Vandalia; daughters, Joyce Taylor of Vandalia and Sandra Phelps of Vandalia; daughter-in-law, Brenda Phelps of Beecher City; sister, Patricia Blankenship of Vandalia; grandchildren, Virgil, Amber, Robin, Bobby, Kelly, Tom and Karen; great-grandchildren, Brice, Jamie, BreAnna, Dalton, Michael, Nicky, Robby, Casey, Brandon, Nikki Renne, Ashley, Amber, Goldie, Jeff, Crissy, Hannah, Travis, Dominique, Christopher, Derek, Zachary and Katie; great-great grandchildren, Mia, Zoey, Xzander, Emma, Elexis, Trinity, Corynn, Stella, Paetyn, Danika, Katie, Serenity, Maryah, Taylor, DeHaven, Pierson, Conner, Ayden, Deklin, Cameron, Zachary, Noah, Elijah, Christian, Greg, Blake, Zane, Brian, Quaidyn, Logen, Stella, Rose, Aidan and Bentley; and a great-great-greatgrandson, Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, James Phelps; brothers, Richard, Sylvester "Babe," Robert, Carl, Melvin and James Willis; sisters, Dorothy Crum, Alma Koonce, Delores Work, Bette Moseley and Norma Ritchey; and two infant siblings.

