Helen Louise Wright, 81, of Wright's Corner, Beecher City, died at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., after being a patient for a short time.
Family graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Springhill Cemetery near Wright's Corner in Fayette County. Memorials: Springhill Cemetery, c/o Steve and Marsha Wright, 2827 N. 2100 St., Beecher City, Ill. 62414 or donor's choice. Kull Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Wright was born on July 24, 1938, at home near Post Oak in rural Fayette County, one of four siblings born into the Christian family of Fred and Lizzie Ireland. She married Lloyd Ray Wright in the home of the Rev. Charles Simpkins on Sept. 8, 1954; he preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 1990.
Helen was raised in rural Fayette County, near St. Elmo. She was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Helen was educated at St. Elmo High School, and later received her GED and was educated and certified as an EMT. She was a farm wife, member of Exxon Annuity Club and Fayette County Home Extension, and served as sexton for Springhill Cemetery for more than 30 years. Helen was especially famous for her skill of baking homemade rolls.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Wright and wife Jackie of Beecher City, and their children, Wyatt Wright and wife Rebecca, Derek and wife Charlette, and Blake Wright and wife Jordan Belden, and Bart and wife Lisa of Mt. Vernon, and their children, Carson, Hannah and Rachel Wright; daughter, Deb and husband Bob Booher of Dauphin Island, Ala., and their children, Ryan Booher and wife Kelli, and Tara and husband Jason Wells; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sisters-in-law, Janet Ireland of Wright's Corner, and Betty Wright of St. Elmo; brothers-in-law, Max Watson of St. Elmo and Mickey Wright of Woodlawn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Brett Lloyd Wright; grandson, Robert Ray Booher, in infancy; brothers, Gene Ireland and Ronnie Ireland; and sister, Delores and husband Dale Rhodes.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 22 to Apr. 1, 2020