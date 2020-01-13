Helen M. Tedrick, 86, Mulberry Grove
Helen M. Tedrick, 86, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dean Guymon officiating. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Memorials: Woburn Church of Christ or Second Chance Animal Rescue. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Tedrick was born on Aug. 20, 1933, in rural Mulberry Grove, the daughter of Fred Henry and Roxie Jane (Hoyle) Folkers. She married Elvin Lamar Tedrick on Nov. 10, 1951, in Bond County; he passed away on Sept. 4, 1997.
Helen was a retired employee of P.N. Hirsch Warehouse, Vandalia Community Unit Schools and Heritage House, all in Vandalia. She was a member of Woburn Church of Christ.
She is survived by sons, Freddie Tedrick and Michele of Lincoln, and Kendall Tedrick of Mulberry Grove; daughters, Debra Pope and Tom Pope of Geff, and Cheryl Wade and friend Rusty Hubbard of Vandalia; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Genevieve Nelson.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020