Herbert E. Wodtke
1935 - 2020
Herbert E. Wodtke, 85, of Effingham, formerly of Loogootee, passed away at 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Effingham.
According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held.
Mr. Wodtke was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Fayette County, the son of the late Edward and Helen (Werner) Wodtke. He married Susan Goldsboro; she preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2016.
Surviving are his children, Dana Wodtke of Boulder, Colo., Nancy (Gerard) Frey of Trenton, and Karl (Misty) Wodt-ke of Loogootee; grandchildren, Haley, Levi and Grace Frey; and sister, Joann (Larry) Miller of Jonesboro, Tenn.



Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
