Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home Ltd 203 West Oak Street Greenville , IL 62246 (618)-664-0431

The Rev. Herbert H. Coates, 90, of Decatur, formerly of Vandalia and Greenville, entered the gates of heaven at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at Lincolnshire Place: A Memory Care Facility in Decatur, with family members by his side.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: Greenville University, Gateway Conference of the Free Methodist Church or Free Methodist Missions. Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements.

Herb was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Springfield, the son of the Rev. C.H. Coates and Fadra Smith Coates. He married Mary Louise Britt of West Lafayette, Ind.; she preceded him in death.

He attended Feitshans High School in Springfield, graduating in 1947; and graduated from Greenville College (now University) in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy and religion. He was elected to the Greenville College Board of Trustees, 1968-2005, and served as board secretary, 1978-2000.

He served as pastor of Free Methodist churches in Dallas City (1951-54), Hillsboro (1954-56), Springfield (1956-67), Vandalia (1967-74) and Decatur (1974-86); and as Central Illinois (now Gateway) Free Methodist Conference Superintendent (1986-95). Following retirement, he served as Pastor of Senior Care for Greenville Free Methodist Church for several years.

He is survived by his five children: Charles Edward (Christine), Celesta Kay (David) Ball, Herbert Wayne (Sheryl), Gerald Wesley (Jan) and Stephen Mark (Laura); 16 grandchildren: Fadra Coates, Olivia Coates, Marjory Coates, Joshua Ball, Wesley (Tiffany) Ball, Bryce Ball, Sharla Ball, Greg Coates, Kyle (Katrina) Coates, Rachel Truitt, Stephen Coates, Jonathan (Kate) Coates, Benjamin Coates, Taryn (Brian) Jones, Kendra (Justin) Sovine, and Carson Coates; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Merlin (Evelyn), Robert (survived by Joann); and sisters: Norma (John) Schien, Lorene (Wayne) Groves, Roberta (Lindh) Young, Fadra (Walter) Delamarter.

