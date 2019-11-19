Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Holly Ann Lidy. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mother of Dolors Catholic Church Vandalia , IL View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Mother of Dolors Catholic Church Vandalia , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Holly Ann Lidy, 14, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Interment will be in Mother of Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials in Holly's name may be made at FNB Community Bank. Hohlt and File Funeral home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Holly Ann Lidy was born on May 16, 2005, in Breese, the daughter of David Joseph and Anita Sue (Rubsam) Lidy.

She was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Shafter Friends 4-H Club. She participated in student council, Code Red, club volleyball and traveling softball. Holly played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Vandalia Vandals.

In her free time, she enjoyed going Jeepin' and gator riding; helping with the animals on the family farm; playing with her dogs, Jack and Butch; baking; swimming; waterskiing; and playing whiffle ball with her cousins at family get-togethers.

Holly was full of energy, had a wonderful sense of humor and was a sassy-spunky little sister. She had a very beautiful and caring heart. She loved so many, and was loved by so many more. She will always be remembered for her gentleness, grace and kindness towards others. Most importantly, Holly had a deep love for her family and friends, and cherished the times that were spent together.

She is survived by her parents, Dave and Anita Lidy of Mulberry Grove; brother, Matthew Lidy of Mulberry Grove; sister, Morgan Lidy of Mulberry Grove; paternal grandparents, Tim and Alice Lidy of Wheeler; maternal grandparents, John and Karen Rubsam of Carlyle; great-grandmothers, Luella Buscher of Teutopolis and Stella Westendorf of Effingham; aunts and uncles, Bob and Marla Rubsam, Corey and Maria Eversgerd, and Kevin and Nichole Lidy; cousins, Braden Rubsam, Logan Rubsam, Kyle Eversgerd, Avery Eversgerd, Nathan Lidy and Brooke Lidy; and family pets, Jack and Butch.

