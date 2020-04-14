Ilean F. Himes, 93, of Fillmore, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a private graveside service and interment will be held in Green Hill Cemetery in rural Fillmore. Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Himes was born on Sept. 24, 1926, in Charleston, the daughter of John Edgar and Martha Vallie (Williamson) Huber. He married Maurice Dean Himes on Dept. 3, 1949, in Salem; he died on Jan. 30, 1994.
Survivors include her sons, Gary Himes and Judy of Raymond, David Himes and Becky of Fillmore, and Steven Himes of Fillmore; and daughters, Debra Blair and Danny of Fillmore, Janice McNutt of Vandalia and Sara Wood of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020