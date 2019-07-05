Iva Deloris Warner, 68, of Brownstown, passed away at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A private family service will be held at a later date. C&A Pagel Funeral Home in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Warner was born on May 25, 1951, in Centralia, the daughter of Virgil and Bessie (Enlow) Sickles. She married Richard "Butch" Warner on June 20, 1968, in St. Elmo.
She loved camping and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Richard Lee (Stacey) Warner and Randall Eugene Warner; daughter, Cathy Jo (Owen) Karnes; sisters, Betty Allen, Sue Shellenbarger, Penny Downen and Opal (Dale) Pease; grandchildren, Rebecca (Sean) Smith, Matt Warner, Joe Warner, Sarah Warner, Derik (Jon) Warner, Nathan Karnes, Justin Karnes and Randi Warner; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Smith and Bridget Karnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sonny Goodrich, Bill Sickles, Joey Sickles and Steve Sickles; and a grandson, Timothy Ray Warner.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 5 to July 17, 2019