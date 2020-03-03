J. Paul Smith, 77, of Nokomis, formerly of Ramsey, died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, with the Rev. Jeff Shouse officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Ramsey or Baptist Children's home in Carmi. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Smith was born on Oct. 8, 1942, in Taylorville, the son of Guy M. and Dorothy Lucille Griswold Smith. He married Claudia Diann King on Aug. 16, 1968, in Decatur.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Billie Jo Kepley and Steve of Arcola; and sons, Jay Paul Smith of Gifford, Beau Travis Smith and Whitney of Ramsey, and Jerry Lee Smith of Chippewa Fallss, Wis.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020