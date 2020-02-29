Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Tom Fedrigon officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the church. Memorials: Liberty Christian Church, Liberty Cemetery or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Durbin was born on March 12, 1948, in Vandalia, the son of Kenneth M. and Dorothy M. (Allen) Durbin. He married Dorothy M. (Burkhart) Gibson on July 19, 2002; she died on Dec. 29, 2019.

Survivors include: sons, John Durbin of Ft. Worth, Texas, Justin (Jessica) Durbin of Mulberry Grove, Jeremy (best friend Jessica "Amico") Durbin of Vandalia, and Chandler Durbin of Clay City; and daughter, Kenley (fiancé Brandon Owens) of Flora.

Jack Allen Durbin, 71, of Brownstown, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.

