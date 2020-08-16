Jack Lee Garland, 94 of Vandalia, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Unity Baptist Church (former Temple Baptist Church, Ill. Route 185/Airport Rd) in Vandalia, with Ed McCammack officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, with military rites accorded graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95 in Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Special Olympics
or Glendale Cemetery. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Garland was born on Sept. 27, 1925, in Schram City, the son of Roy and Verna (May) Garland. He married Betty Louise Greer on Nov. 1, 1944, and together they shared nearly 70 years of marriage and raised five children; she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2013.
Jack started working for Meadow Gold before owning three of his own Mister Softee Ice Cream Trucks. He later owned and operated a Marathon and three Shell gas stations in Champaign, a Lincoln Lodge in Effingham, and a Travel Lodge in Grants, N.M. In his spare time, Jack loved to go dancing, golfing and bowling.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and member of Temple Baptist Church, Masonic Temperance Lodge #16 A.F & A.M., Vandalia Lions Club, Moose Lodge #1447 and Vandalia Country Club.
He is survived by his daughters, Doris and husband Gary Tate of Vandalia, Carol Klitzing of Vandalia, and Judy and husband Aaron Jones of Philo; son, Gregory Garland and wife Diane of Champaign; daughter-in-law, Melody Garland of White Heath; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack D. Garland; and sisters, Margie Rhodes, Mildred Evans and Jean Gallagher.