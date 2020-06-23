Jack Sproat
1932 - 2020
Jack Sproat, 87, of St. Elmo, passed away at 11:20 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, peacefully, at his home.
A graveside service date and time is to be determined. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Dan Laack officiating. Memorials: St. Elmo First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post No. 220 or the donor's choice. Pagel Funeral Home in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Mr. Sproat was born on June 20, 1932, in St. Elmo, the son of Golden J. and Thelma M. (Feller) Sproat. He married Marilyn "Biff" Abbot on Nov. 10, 1951 in Vandalia.
Jack was a member of the American Legion, Cowboy Action Shooting Club and National Single Action Shooting Society. He was a member of the St. Elmo First United Methodist Church. Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-54.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Mark Sproat (wife, Lisa) of Glen Ellyn, and Dave Sproat (wife, Mardeanna) of Lisle; daughters, Beth Feezel (husband Tony) of Ada, Okla., and Sally Scullion (husband, Roger) of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Jane Underkofler of Chatham; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Golden and Thelma Sproat.


Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pagel Funeral Home
110 W. Third St.
St. Peter, IL 62880
618-349-6262
