Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL Service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL

Jackolyn C. Protz, 72, of Sullivan, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in an auto accident near Hillsboro.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with Chaplains Scottie Wilson and Lee Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, both at the church. Memorials: Racers for Christ. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Protz was born on July 29,1 947, in Decatur, the daughter of Delbert G. and Helen M. (Cordray) Banks. She married William H. Protz on June 6, 1955, in Sullivan; he passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.

She retired as deputy clerk of both the Moultrie County Clerk and the Moultrie County Assessor's offices. She continued to work between the two offices part-time. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan and was a chaplain for Racers for Christ.

Jackie was a fan of drag racing with her husband, Bill, and became one of the few female drivers in the sport in the area. She, like her granddaughter, Jenna, loved seeing win lights against the boys. She was a member of the Coles County Dragway Hall of Fame and was the 2015 Person of the Year award recipient at Crossroads Dragway.

She followed every sport her son, Randy, participated in at Sullivan and at MacMurray College. She's been a fan of the Vandalia Vandals since 1994, when her son began coaching and teaching. She and husband Bill have been fixtures at Vandalia sports, following their granddaughters' teams, since the very beginning.

She loved trips with her Yayas to the beach, frequent phone calls and messages with her best friends and being with her family every chance she could. She loved reggae music, snowmen, University of Alabama football, the American flag and sending silly SnapChat messages to her granddaughters. She just wanted everyone to be the best version of themselves and to love life.

She is survived by: her son, Randy Protz and Janel of Vandalia; granddaughter, Brandy Michelle Protz of Vandalia; brothers, David Rex Banks and Beverly of Springfield, and Phillip Gene Banks and Glenda of Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and granddaughter, Jenna Protz.

Do a Wheelie!

