James A. "Jamie" Craig, 48, of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Memorials: Fear Nothing or Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at

Jamie was born on Dec. 30, 1970, in Charleston, the son of Ronald Craig, and Mary (Beasley) and John Arabatgis. He was united in marriage with Angela M. Black on Oct. 18, 2003.

Jamie graduated from Robinson High School in 1989. He had a love for art and music, even writing and recording his own song. He loved adventure and the outdoors. Jamie drove a truck for nearly 20 years for Broadway Express, traveling as far as Anchorage, Alaska. He even was on an episode of Shipping Wars on A&E. He was a member of Metro Community Church in Vandalia. Jamie was a devoted friend and family member.

He is survived by his wife; parents, Mary and John Arabatgis of Robinson, and Ronald Craig of Martinsville; brother, David (Amanda) Craig of Effingham; sister, Stavroula Arabatgis of San Francisco, Calif.; three nephews and two nieces; parents-in-law, Randy and Mary Black of Brownstown; and sister-in-law, Jessica Black and Ross Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell Beasley and Stella Elnora Decker Beasley; and paternal grandparents, Ruth and Floyd Craig.

