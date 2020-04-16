James Bernard "Jim" Wiswell, 75, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Christian Hospital NE in St. Louis, Mo.
A private graveside and interment will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove or . Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Wiswell was born on Jun 20, 1944, in West Frankfort, the son of Clinton and Helen (James) Wiswell.
After high school, Jim attended SIUC Carbondale and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He married Deloris Faye Plank on April 19, 1975, and together they shared nearly 45 years of marriage.
Jim was employed as a machinist for Boeing Aerospace Company, formerly McDonnell Douglas, for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove, and a lifetime member of the Wood River VFW Post #2859. Jim always found something to keep him busy during retirement; he enjoyed woodworking and fabricating, assembling or repairing things for those that needed a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Dee, of Mulberry Grove; and daughter, Jamie Wiswell of Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 29, 2020