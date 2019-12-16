James E. "Jim" Dew, 56, of Vandalia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia and a celebration of life at the Vandalia Moose Lodge will follow. Memorials: Fayette County Health Department Hospice or the family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Dew was born on July 5, 1963, in Johnston City, the son of Brien and Linda Sue (Switzer) Dew.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019