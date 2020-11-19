James Gerard Tarter, M. D., of Belleville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier College Church at St. Louis University. There will be a livestream link of the Mass posted to his caring bridge: caringbridge.org/
visit/jamestarter. Memorials: James Tarter Memorial Fund, c/o Busey Bank, Attn: Peggy, 5720 West Main, Belleville, Ill. 62226.