Dr. James Gerard Tarter
James Gerard Tarter, M. D., of Belleville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier College Church at St. Louis University. There will be a livestream link of the Mass posted to his caring bridge: caringbridge.org/ visit/jamestarter. Memorials: James Tarter Memorial Fund, c/o Busey Bank, Attn: Peggy, 5720 West Main, Belleville, Ill. 62226. Online condolences can be expressed at boppchapel.com

Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, 2020.
