James L. Austin Sr., 93, of Herrick, formerly of Ramsey, died at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his residence.Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesady at Antioch Cemetery in Bowling Green Township, Fayette County, with the Rev. David Hutton officiating. Kennedy and Sons in Pana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kennedypana.com. Mr. Austin was born on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1926, in Ramsey, the son of Bryan Jennings and Urana Amber (Bryant) Austin. He married Treva Rebecca Christian on Feb. 15, 1944, in Herrick; she preceded him in death.Survivors include a son, Jim Austin Jr. (April) of Lovington; and daughter, Marha Suter (Paul "P.D.") of Herrick. Published in The Leader-Union from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019

