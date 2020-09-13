James L. Thompson Sr., 67, of Vandalia, died at 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.
Private family funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating. Burial will be in Griffith Cemetery, rural Brownstown. Public visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials: Donor's choice.
COVID-19 protocol will be required. This includes, but is not limited to, face covering and social distancing. Face covering will be required for entry, and the number of visitors allowed to enter will be limited. Please be respectful of the health and safety of others. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
James was born on Friday, Nov. 14, 1952 in Beckley, W.Va., the son of Kenneth and Betty (Guffey) Thompson. He married Sherrie E. Hefley on March 14, 1976, at First Assembly of God in St. Elmo; she preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2013.
Survivors include his sons, James L. Thompson Jr. and John Thompson, both of Vandalia.
