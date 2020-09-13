1/
James L. Thompson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Thompson Sr., 67, of Vandalia, died at 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.
Private family funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating. Burial will be in Griffith Cemetery, rural Brownstown. Public visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials: Donor's choice.
COVID-19 protocol will be required. This includes, but is not limited to, face covering and social distancing. Face covering will be required for entry, and the number of visitors allowed to enter will be limited. Please be respectful of the health and safety of others. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
James was born on Friday, Nov. 14, 1952 in Beckley, W.Va., the son of Kenneth and Betty (Guffey) Thompson. He married Sherrie E. Hefley on March 14, 1976, at First Assembly of God in St. Elmo; she preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2013.
Survivors include his sons, James L. Thompson Jr. and John Thompson, both of Vandalia.
t

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 13 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home
College & North
Brownstown, IL 62418
(618) 427-3344
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved