James Todd McKellar, 85, of Vandalia, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Kurt Simon officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before services on Monday, both at the church. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. McKellar was born on Oct. 1, 1933, in Vandalia, the son of Donald and Gladys (Mettler) McKellar. He married Barbara Marie Rahn on Dec. 21, 1957, and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage and raised two children.
Todd was the founder of McKellar, McCarty and Click Insurance LTD. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of First Presbyterian Church of Vandalia and Vandalia Rotary Club No. 6490, and previously served 16 years on the First National Bank Board of Directors. Todd enjoyed fishing, traveling and boating.
He is survived by his wife; son, Michael McKellar and wife Carol of Elgin; daughter, Meg and husband Todd Marquardt of Vandalia; and grandchildren, Olivia and Hayden Marqardt, and Katie, Kristin and Matthew McKellar.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kay Cameron.
