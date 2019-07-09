Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wesley "Jim" Fisher. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

James Wesley "Jim" Fisher, 63, of Vandalia, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, after his recent diagnosis of esophageal cancer.

Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund or Warrior Nation, to help find a cure for cancer and help others financially during their fight with cancer. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Fisher was born on May 21, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, the third of six children of Elden Jr. and Marjorie (Davis) Fisher.

The Fisher family moved to Vandalia in 1968, and Jim graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 1974. Jim moved in the late 1970s to Colorado, where he found work building electronics for the AMPEX Corp. While in Colorado, Jim earned his electrician license, and moved back to Illinois in 2003 and began working for Z&Z Electric in Greenville. Jim worked for Z&Z Electric until receiving his diagnosis on May 1, 2019.

He is survived by his father, Elden Fisher of Vandalia; sisters, Cathy and Leon Otto of Ramsey, and Diana Fisher of Vandalia; special aunt, Joan Davis of Muncie, Ind.; uncle, Dale Fisher and wife Shirley of Lancaster, Ohio; nieces, Christine and husband Jake Bolyard, Lori Otto, Kari Otto, Staci Otto, and Alexandra and husband Quinn Micklewright; nephews, Scott Otto, Tim Otto and Kevin Otto; five great-nieces; four great-nephews and one on the way; stepsiblings, Lloyd Schaal and wife Jo, Keith Schaal and wife Kathy, Gene Schaal and wife Phyllis, and Sandra and husband Mike Gidcumb; and lifelong friends, Andy Lester and wife Jenny.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie; stepmother, Velva Schaal Fisher; brother, David Fisher; sister, Elaine Fisher; paternal grandparents, Elden and Ethel Fisher; and maternal grandparents, Willard and Catherine Davis.

