Janet A. Smith, 75, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Saturday. Memorials: Lighthouse Pregnancy & Health Services in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Smith was born on Aug. 27, 1944, in Danville, the daughter of Russell Ernest and Juanita Vivian (McLemore) Hewitt. She married Jimmie H. Edward on May 10, 1963, in Vandalia; he died on Aug. 28, 1971. She later married Gerald "Jerry" Smith; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Tucker and Randy of Indianapolis, Ind.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, 2020