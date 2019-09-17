Janet Kay Cox, 59, of Ramsey, died at 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until time of services on Satufday at the funeral home. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Cox was born on Dec. 28, 1959, in Alton. She married Kenneth Cox; he preceded her in death in 2005.
Survivors include her daughter, LaWanda and husband Jeremy Davis of Vandalia; and son, David Ivey of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, 2019