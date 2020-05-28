Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Josephine (Feldkamp) Soldner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Josephine Feldkamp Soldner, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Kingwood, Texas.

Celebration of Life to be announced later. Memorials: Farina United Methodist Church or .

Mrs. Soldner was born on May 6, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Germaine Edmunds Feldkamp and Walter William Feldkamp. Janice married Stanley Rudolph Soldner on Dec. 27, 1953.

Janice grew up in downtown Chicago and then made the village of Farina her cherished home, where she raised her children with the love of her life, Stan. Always the life of the party and never at a loss for words, Janice was full of laughter and joy. She was a devout Christian who lived her faith through her acts and deeds. Janice was active in many community organizations, but she was most fond of her 48-year relationship with the members of her weekly Prayer and Share Group. She was an outstanding elementary teacher who excelled at shaping the minds and morals of kindergartners. Janice was a devoted role model for her three children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her husband of 66 years, Stanley Soldner; children, Sharon (Alan) Keifer of Kingwood, Texas, Steven (Julie) Soldner of Southlake, Texas, and Woodruff (Katherine) Soldner of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandchildren, Megan Keifer (Joel Stubblefield) of ?Austin, Texas, Stephanie (Kevin) Powers of Southlake, Texas, Joel (Jacqueline) Keifer of Austin, Texas, Stan Austin Soldner of San Francisco, Calif., Jodi (Ryan) Grandy of Fort Worth, Texas, Regan Soldner of Southlake, Texas, Samantha Soldner of Honolulu, Hawaii, Alexandra Soldner of New York, N.Y.; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Walter William (Myra) Feldkamp and John Griffin (Audrey) Feldkamp.

