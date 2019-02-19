Obituary



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Parkview Free Methodist Church in Vandalia, with Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. A private burial is planned. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Coles County Humane Society or . Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Janice was born on July 25, 1974, in Vandalia, the daughter of Orland Newton and Violet Marie (Adams) Autenrieth.

Survivors include her father, of Vandalia; and a son, Jay Michael Sullivan of Edwardsville.



