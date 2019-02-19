Janice M. Sullivan, 44, of the Mattoon-Charleston area, formerly of Vandalia, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Parkview Free Methodist Church in Vandalia, with Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. A private burial is planned. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Coles County Humane Society or . Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Janice was born on July 25, 1974, in Vandalia, the daughter of Orland Newton and Violet Marie (Adams) Autenrieth.
Survivors include her father, of Vandalia; and a son, Jay Michael Sullivan of Edwardsville.
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, 2019