Jeanine K. Boley, 83, of Effingham, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with Pastor Bruce Sasse officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association
. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1937, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of Gene W. and Edith Pearl (Pool) Boley.
She was a retired owner/operator of Jay's Restaurant in Vandalia and was affiliated with First Christian Church in Vandalia, IL.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammi Leidner of Seymour, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jason Dunaway and Angie of Seymour, Tenn., and Matthew Leidner of Patoka; great-grandchildren, Jesse Dunaway and Aubree Leidner; brothers, Denny Boley and Jane, and Brad Boley and Debbie, both of Vandalia.