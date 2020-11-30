1/
Jeffery Walt Belcher
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Walt Belcher, 57, of Patoka, died at 4:40 am Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Services will be held at Day Macz Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with open visitation from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Private funeral services will be held for family and closest friends. At the family's request, if you are attending services, please wear a mask. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery in Patoka. Memorials: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.maczfuneralhomes.com.
Mr. Belcher was born on Aug. 16, 1963, in Salem, the son of Walt and Linda Belcher. He married Debra "Maude" McDowell Belcher on March 17, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Survivors include his wife; mother; sons, Shane Belcher of Patoka and Bo Belcher of Vandalia; and daughters, Kristi Koch and husband Jason, and Kasei Kuhns and husband Jason.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Day Macz Funeral Homes
311 N. Pine
Sandoval, IL 62882
618-247-3711
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved