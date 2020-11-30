Jeffery Walt Belcher, 57, of Patoka, died at 4:40 am Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Services will be held at Day Macz Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with open visitation from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Private funeral services will be held for family and closest friends. At the family's request, if you are attending services, please wear a mask. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery in Patoka. Memorials: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.maczfuneralhomes.com.
Mr. Belcher was born on Aug. 16, 1963, in Salem, the son of Walt and Linda Belcher. He married Debra "Maude" McDowell Belcher on March 17, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Survivors include his wife; mother; sons, Shane Belcher of Patoka and Bo Belcher of Vandalia; and daughters, Kristi Koch and husband Jason, and Kasei Kuhns and husband Jason.