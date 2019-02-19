Obituary Guest Book View Sign

He is survived by his wife; parents; son, Isaac Isringhausen of Vandalia; daughter, Avery Isringhausen of Vandalia; brothers, Paul Isringhausen Jr. and wife Gena of Fieldon, and Kent Isringhausen and wife Lynn of Edwardsville; father- and mother-in-law, Morris and Kay Holaday of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Susan and husband Clark Durbin of Vandalia; brother-in-law, Brian Holaday and wife Amy of Vandalia; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Izzy. Jeffrey Craig "Izzy" Isringhausen, 54, of Vandalia, passed away at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: Education fund for Isaac and Avery at First National Bank of Vandalia. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mr. Isringhausen was born on July 15, 1964, in Alton, the son of Paul and Alvina Isringhausen. He married Diane Holaday on Sept. 7, 1996; together, they celebrated 22 years of marriage.Jeff was first employed by TriCounty FS in May 1987 as a Crop Specialist, and later as a Grain Merchandiser/Elevator Operator by South Central FS in August 1991. He was a member of the Vandalia Sports Boosters and Fayette County Farm Bureau, and he attended Mother of Dolors Catholic Church. Izzy had an avid love for Vandals sporting events and was a proud supporter of Vandalia Field of Dreams.He is survived by his wife; parents; son, Isaac Isringhausen of Vandalia; daughter, Avery Isringhausen of Vandalia; brothers, Paul Isringhausen Jr. and wife Gena of Fieldon, and Kent Isringhausen and wife Lynn of Edwardsville; father- and mother-in-law, Morris and Kay Holaday of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Susan and husband Clark Durbin of Vandalia; brother-in-law, Brian Holaday and wife Amy of Vandalia; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Izzy.

