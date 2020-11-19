1/1
Jeffrey D. Reeter
1964 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Reeter, 56, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, in Springfield, IL.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with Pastor Robert Weaver, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children and/or donor's Choice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Reeter was born on Sept. 19, 1964, in Vandalia, the son of David Larry and Donna Kay (Stine) Reeter.
He was a Branch Regional Manager at Kaeser Compressors in Maryland Heights, Mo.; and a former member of Vandalia Country and Golf Club; Temperance Lodge 16 A.F & A.M. in Vandalia and Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois. Jeff was a graduate of Vandalia Community School and SIU Carbondale.
He is survived by his parents; brother, Matthew Reeter and Angela, Vandalia; sister, Laurie Jennings and Barry, Beecher City; nephews, Joshua Jennings, Louisville, Ky., and Dylan and Dawson Reeter, Vandalia; and niece, Mackenzie Jennings, Tuscola.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Marie Reeter; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Roberta Voris; and a loyal yellow Labrador, Jake.

Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
