Jennie Alice Harner, 102, entered her heavenly rest at 5:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, attended by family and caregivers.

Services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Liberty Christian Church in Brownstown, with Gary Barnes, Gary Winkleman and Dr. Josh Mateer officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour before services on Saturday, both at the church. Memorials: Brownstown Community Unit School District No. 201 Foundation, Fairview Church, Fairview Cemetery or Aperion Care Activity Department. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Harner was born on Saturday, May 26, 1917, the daughter of Harold and Ethel (Goodson) Logue. She married Joseph P. Harner in 1943; he preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2010.

Jennie Alice graduated from St. Elmo High School in 1934. She attended Illinois State University in Bloomington and received a rural teaching certificate in 1936. She was 19 years old when she began teaching. At New Union School on the Avena Road, Jennie Alice taught 20 students and had grades 1-8 all at the same time. In 1942, she earned a bachelor's degree from ISU. The following year, 1943, she married Joseph Pershing Harner, a World War II army soldier, at Fairview Methodist Church on the Avena road. They were faithful members of Fairview Church their entire lives. In 1970, she earned her master's degree from Eastern Illinois University. In addition to teaching 44 years, Jennie Alice was a registered beautician for 55 years. She was the owner/operator of the Jo Alice Beauty Salon from 1944-2008.

Jennie Alice and Joe had seven children, two sons and five daughters: Jenetia (David) Ruble, White Cloud, Mich.; Joseph P. Harner II (deceased) and spouse Idalee (Richard) Content, Rockford, Mich.; Jarielle (deceased) and spouse, Gary Winkleman, Springfield; Jvee (Theresa) Harner, Effingham; Javonda (Gary) Barnes, Bangkok, Thailand; Jorita (Gary) Cook, E. LeRoy, Mich.; and JoAlice (Steve) Dobbs, Stillwater, Okla.

Jennie Alice's seven children gave her 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In 1980, Joe and Jennie Alice were honored by Greenville University as Parents of the Year" for their loyalty to the college and dedication as Christian parents."

When asked at her 100th birthday party what kept her young, she responded: "A love of God, love of the Bible, love for attending church, love of family, love of school, love of reading, love of serving others."

In addition to children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, survivors include a brother, Norman Logue; and sister, Shirley Aszman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of more than 66 years; a brother, William; sisters-in-law, Betty Logue and Hazel Logue; and brother-in-law, Robert Aszman.

