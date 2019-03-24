Obituary



Jenylle Cain, 83, of Patoka, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Day Macz Funeral Home in Patoka, with Brother French officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery in rural Patoka. Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials: Pratt Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.maczfuneralhomes.com. Mrs. Cain was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in Pope Township, the daughter of Glen and Maude (Goodin) Heather. She married Charles "Bill" Cain on Jan. 14, 1954, in Carlyle.Survivors include her husband; children, Wesley and Michelle Cain of Patoka, Kathy Robb and Howard of Patoka, Tammy and Russell Adams of Patok, and Julie and Brad Brasel of Shobonier. Funeral Home Day Macz Funeral Homes

311 N. Pine

Sandoval , IL 62882

