Jerald "Jerry" Hayes, of Kimberling City, Mo., son of Oya and Lois (King) Hayes, was born on Aug. 4, 1937, in Okemah, Okla., and departed this life on July 1, 2020, at the age of 82.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church in Kimberling City, Mo., with Jeff Hardy officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: Griffith Cemetery.

Jerry had been a resident of the area for 28 years, coming from Brownstown. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kimberling City, Mo. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Jerry had a passion for fishing, and greeting friends and neighbors, and he loved his best buddy, Sadie.

Survivors include: his wife of almost 60 years, Catherine "Cathy" Hayes; sister, Patricia Townsley of Johnston City; sister-in-law, Sue Hayes of Edmond, Okla.; nephews, Chad Bayles and wife, Elizabeth of Flora, Brent Bayles and wife Abby of Vandalia, Brian Bayles and wife Lisa of Fillmore, Jamie Hayes and wife Donetta of Harrisburg, Chris Gillespie of Texas, and P.W. Hayes and wife Jamie of Okla-homa City, Okla.; great-nephews, Clark Bayles and special friend Morgan Vanderlinde of Plainville, Ind., Ryan Bayles of Decatur and Ethan Bayles of Vandalia; nieces, Stacy Hayes of Harrisburg, Chandra Hanna and husband Sean of Edmond, Okla., and Krisa Phillips of Edmond, Okla.; great-nieces, Brooke Bayles of Flora, and Morgan Cripe of Vandalia; and special friends, Jo Ellen Frailey, Bob and Vicki Buzzard, Lance and Krystin Buzzard, Jack and Sondra Rogers, Mike and Andrea Rau, and Kurt Roth.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Trad Warren Hayes; a daughter, Terri Renee Hayes; brothers, James Hayes and Jack Hayes; sister, Sandra Ansivino; and nephews, Tim Ansivino and John Gillespie.









