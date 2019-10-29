Jerry L. Hopkins, 77, of Brownstown, passed away at 11:13 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Per his wishes, his body was cremated. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Don Thomas officiating and military rites accorded by Brownstown Post 9770 and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia. Memorials: Donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Hopkins was born on Tuesday, June 9, 1942, in Brownstown, the son of Barney and Thelma (Turner) Hopkins.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired machinist with NASA.
He preceded in death by his parents, a son, five brothers and three sisters.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, 2019