Jerry Lee Hill
1941 - 2020
Jerry Lee Hill, 79, of St. Elmo, died at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
Private family services were held on Saturday at Gieseking Funeral Home, with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo. Public visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Memorials: St. Elmo Christian Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Hill was born on Wednesday, June 25, 1941, in Anna, the son of Myrtle Burris, and was later adopted by Harry and Dorothy Hill. He married Jo Nell Reeder on Aug. 5, 1961; she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughters, Stacey (Scott) Vonderheide of St. Elmo, Christy (Joshua) Kilzer of St. Elmo, and Jeri (Todd) Fry of Midlothian, Texas.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21, 2020.
