Jessie Maxine "Aunt Mackie" (Summers) Crager
1949 - 2020
Jessie Maxine Crager, 70, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Services will be held at a later date at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1949, in Vandalia, the daughter of James Henry Francis and Velma Pearl (Jay) Summers. She arried Robert Donald Crager on July 23, 1971, in Vandalia.
Survivors include her husband.


Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 14 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
