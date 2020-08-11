Jimmie Ann Skaggs Stapp, 93, of Savoy, died in her home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo, IL. Compliance with COVID-19 protocol, in-cluding face covering and social distancing, will be required. Memorials: Donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Jimmie Ann was born in Healdton, Okla., on August 26, 1926. She married John Stapp in Brownstown on July 14, 1947.
Jimmie Ann and John lost two children in infancy: a son, John Michael, and a daughter, Nancy Sue.