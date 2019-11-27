Jimmie Joe Schmitt, 83, of Springfield, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Services will be held at noon on Friday at Calvary Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Paul Rose officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday. Memorials: Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Springfield, Mo. 65801. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com.
Mr. Schmitt was born on June 14, 1936, in Vandalia, the son of John F. and Fern (Evans) Schmitt.
Jimmie, a follower of Christ, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Anyone that knew him, knew he was passionate about sports, whether as a coach or a fan. He spent years teaching, coaching and woodworking.
Throughout his life, he was known as an encourager to many people, and influenced countless lives. After retiring, he focused his attention towards his grandchildren and their athletic pursuits.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri and husband Dirk McCoy of Oak Park; son, Andy Schmitt and wife Tina of Springfield; grandchildren, Rachel McCoy, Alex McCoy, Molly McCoy, Katelyn Schmitt, Claire Schmitt and Cassandra Schmitt; and sisters, Jackie Stowe and Edith Schmitt.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11, 2019