Jimmie Paul Wright, 81, of Paulina, La., a native of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home.
Services were held at noon on Saturday at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, La. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until time of services. Graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in Bethlehem Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Burial arrangements were by Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Gramercy, 1046 N. Airline Highway, Gramercy, La. 70051. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Wright was born on July 10, 1937, in Vandalia, the son of J.P. "Buck" and Janet (Jones) Wright. He married Betty Jean Jimpkoski in Mississippi on June 24, 1958.
Jimmie graduated from Vandalia Community High School. After graduating, Jimmie entered the U.S. Air Force, serving four years. Following his service, he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife; son, Jimmie Wright J. and wife Sabine; daughters, Michele Wright Martin and Cherri Steinhauer; siblings, Larry Wright and wife Donna, Kay Willms, John Wright, Cathy Chandler, Mickey Joe Wright, Ron Wright and wife Jill, Debbie Smith and husband Herb, and Phil Wright and wife Julie; grandchildren, Monica Mayers and husband Cody, Matthew Steinhauer and wife Jennifer, Jamie Veron, Julia Wright, Maggie Steinhauer and Ivana Wright; and great-grandchildren, Destanie Ruiz, Dylan Ruiz, Cambrea Mayers, Jack Steinhauer, Chloe Mayers, Coen Mayers and Jaimie Steinhauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eddie Lee Wright and Jackie George Wright; a grandson, Michael James Delahoussaye; in-laws, Agnes and Edward Jimpkoski; three nieces; one nephew; and two brothers-in-law.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 17 to June 26, 2019