Jimmie Paul Wright, 81, of Paulina, La., a native of Vandalia, died on June 12, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. this Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with graveside services and interment to follow at noon at Bethlehem Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: First Baptist Church of Gramercy, 1046 N. Airline Highway, Gramercy, La. 70051. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Wright was born on July 10, 1937, in Vandalia, the son of J.P. "Buck" and Janet (Jones) Wright. He married Betty Jean Jimpkoski in Mississippi on June 24, 1958.
Survivors include his wife; son, Jimmie Wright Jr. and Wife Sabine; and daughters, Michele Wright Martin and Cherri Steinhauer.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25, 2019