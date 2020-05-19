Joan M. Eller, 57, of Bluford, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held at this time. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Eller was born on Aug. 19, 1962, in Vandalia, the daughter of Frederick Joseph and Jarilla Modema (Huttes) Miller. She married Dale Edward Eller on May 19, 2001, in Ramsey.
She was a business office manager at Heritage Woods Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Vernon.
Joan loved her family, especially her grandkids. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan caring for stray animals, even naming them after her favorite Cubs players.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Misty Elizabeth Arsenau and Raymond of Ramsey; twin sister, Jean Wodtka and Dallas of Ramsey; brother, Joe Miller of Ramsey; grandchildren, Jordan Marie, Matthew Joseph and Adam David Arsenau; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Christopher Dale Arsenau.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 19 to May 27, 2020