Joan Marie Raede Hendrickson, 89, of Vandalia, passed away at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday. Memorials: City of Vandalia for a Lincoln Park memorial donation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Joan Marie was born on Feb. 3, 1931 in Evansville, Ind.. She married Lawrence A. Gottman and later married Richard Hendrickson Sr., whom preceded in death.
Joan was a waitress at the Red Raven Café in St. Elmo and also worked in housekeeping at Fayette County Hospital. She was a member of the Altamont V.F.W. Post # 7676 Auxiliary and Eagles Auxiliary, and was affiliated with the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie J. Cripe and Kent Cripe of Vandalia; sons, Micky A. Gottman of St. Elmo, and Ricky J. Gottman and wife Anita of Vandalia; sisters, Sandy Miller and Gloria Schuster; grandchildren, Rodney Mars, Jerry Allen Dial, Josh Crockett, Katrina Crockett and Kimberly Cripe; and several great- and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, David Andrew Gottman and Tommy Lee Gottman; grandson, Kent "Pooh" Cripe; and brother, Dennis Schuster.