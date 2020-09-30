JoAnn A. Hulskotter, 87 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital St. Louis, Mo.
Services will be held at 11a.m. on Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
She was born on March 10, 1933 the daughter of Louis Henry Spenner and Alice (Wacker) Spenner. She married Paul Rothe, he passed away in 1974; she married Frank McKinney, he passed away in 1997; she married John Hulskotter, he passed away in 2010. She was former secretary for Rothe John Deere and later Poly-Pak & Ship, and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. JoAnn had a special fondness for animals, loving family pets, especially cats and dogs, and a green thumb, creating many beautiful flower gardens.
She is survived by her son, Alan Rothe and Julie, Foristell, Mo.; grandsons, Paul Rothe, and Matthew Rothe and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Presley and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands.