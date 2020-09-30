1/1
JoAnn A. (Spenner) Hulskotter
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn A. Hulskotter, 87 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital St. Louis, Mo.
Services will be held at 11a.m. on Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
She was born on March 10, 1933 the daughter of Louis Henry Spenner and Alice (Wacker) Spenner. She married Paul Rothe, he passed away in 1974; she married Frank McKinney, he passed away in 1997; she married John Hulskotter, he passed away in 2010. She was former secretary for Rothe John Deere and later Poly-Pak & Ship, and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. JoAnn had a special fondness for animals, loving family pets, especially cats and dogs, and a green thumb, creating many beautiful flower gardens.
She is survived by her son, Alan Rothe and Julie, Foristell, Mo.; grandsons, Paul Rothe, and Matthew Rothe and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Presley and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved