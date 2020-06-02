JoAnn (Grotts) Gelsinger
1939 - 2020
JoAnn Gelsinger, 80, of Brownstown, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. May 31, 2020, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Pilcher Cemetery in Brownstown, with the Rev. Tom Fedrigon officiating. Memorials: The family to help with funeral expenses or to the donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Gelsinger was born on June 30, 1939, the daughter of Joseph Benjamin and Alva (Elkins) Grotts. She married Junior Arthur Gelsinger on Oct. 1, 1955 in Bluff City. Together, they raised six children and celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage; he preceded in death on Aug.19, 2015.
JoAnn was previously employed as a home health caregiver. She was a member of the Country Echoes Music Club at the Seminary School House. She loved crocheting, playing games and keeping in touch with friends and family on social media.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Joe Gelsinger and Stanley Gelsinger; daughters, Joyce Frailey with Cary Bare, Janet and husband Steve Goodson, Lisa Gelsinger with Rob Wuehler, and Jessica and husband TW Branham; sister, Rosilee and husband Jim Grubaugh; brother-in-law, Bob Gelsinger; sister-in-law, Ilene and husband Mervin Kleinik; grandchildren, Chad, Jamie, Logan Jr., Anthony, Heather, Cody, Shelby, Misti, Andy, Dustin, Dalton, Brittney, Kaytee and Trynitee; great-grandchildren, Megan, Hunter, Ashton, Hailey, Olivia, Zach, Kassidy, Emaleah, Dylan, Evan, Addysin, Zoey, Annabelle, Tyler, Tymber, Kirsten, Shelby and Dylan; great-great-grandchildren, Emery, Bently and Paisley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, George Grotts and Kenny Grotts; sister, Evelyn Barbour; son-in-law, Logan Frailey Sr.; and grandson, J.R. Gelsinger



Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
